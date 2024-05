One of the biggest military shows in the country will once again be happening in Findlay.

The Findlay Show – 37th Annual Armed Forces Day Celebration runs Thursday, May 16 through Sunday morning May 19 at the Hancock County Fairgrounds.

John Cheney II is Commander of the Findlay Military Association.

The event will include food vendors, helicopter rides, a military vehicle swap meet, reenactors, and much more.

Click here for the full schedule.