Miller Ferry Service Begins Weeks Early

(WTOL-11) – Thanks to the mild winter and lack of ice, ferry service from Port Clinton to the Lake Erie Islands and locations such as Put-in-Bay is underway – three weeks ahead of normal.

Most of the ferry traffic last Wednesday was island residents making their first runs to the mainland, which in a standard winter would have cost about $100 for a plane ride.

Only a few businesses on South Bass Island are currently open, with many scheduled to launch their 2023 season in mid-April or May.

The Miller Ferry will be averaging four runs a day with the option to run six a day if there is heavier traffic.

Their full schedule will begin on May 23rd.