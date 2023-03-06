Miller Ferry Service Begins Weeks Early
(WTOL-11) – Thanks to the mild winter and lack of ice, ferry service from Port Clinton to the Lake Erie Islands and locations such as Put-in-Bay is underway – three weeks ahead of normal.
Most of the ferry traffic last Wednesday was island residents making their first runs to the mainland, which in a standard winter would have cost about $100 for a plane ride.
Only a few businesses on South Bass Island are currently open, with many scheduled to launch their 2023 season in mid-April or May.
The Miller Ferry will be averaging four runs a day with the option to run six a day if there is heavier traffic.
Their full schedule will begin on May 23rd.
It was a great day at Put-in-Bay… with many more to come. Check out this short video from @JonWTOL @WTOL11Toledo of our first day of ferry service for 2023. Lots of ferry HONKS & smiling faces! https://t.co/x7j445NrLo #millerferry #lakeerie
— Miller Ferries (@MILLERBOATLINE) March 2, 2023