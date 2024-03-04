Millstream Career Center Awarded Grant

(From Findlay City Schools)

Millstream Career Center has been awarded a grant under the Career Technical Education Equipment Grant Program from the state of Ohio, which will allow Millstream Career Center to expand opportunities and community partnerships.

The award totals $350,000, and the funds will be used to create a class for 5G/Broadband in partnership with the University of Findlay, and enhance the Health Professions classrooms with interactive mannequins used for simulation in partnership with Blanchard Valley Hospital.

“We are listening attentively to the needs in northwest Ohio and the state level,” said Pam Hamlin, Director of Millstream.

“We are thrilled to have support from so many entities to enhance the programming at Millstream Career Center.”

This grant’s purpose is to “award competitive grants to schools to establish or expand CTE programs,” according to the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce.

56 schools in Ohio were awarded funds totaling more than $67.7 million.

This grant is received in addition to the Career Technical Construction Program grant awarded to Millstream Career Center in November.

These grant funds used at Millstream will allow for greater opportunities for all students enrolled in Millstream Career Center.

Currently, Millstream serves students from fifteen school districts in Hancock, Putnam, and Wyandot counties.