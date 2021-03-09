Millstream Health Students Show Thanks For Healthcare Workers

Some Findlay students are thanking healthcare workers for their hard work and dedication throughout the pandemic.

Health Profession students at Millstream Career Center made signs and then placed them out by the road.

The big sign says “Millstream Career Center sending SUNSHINE to our Healthcare Workers”.

Other smaller signs say things like “thank you for everything” and “thanks for being our heroes”.

You can see the signs in front of Millstream Career Center at 1150 Broad Avenue.