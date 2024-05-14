Millstream Speedway Announces Dates For Highly Anticipated Return

(From Millstream Speedway)

Millstream Speedway is excited to announce the dates for its highly anticipated return in 2024.

Millstream Speedway has a rich history, dating back to its opening in 1952. Over the years, it has hosted some of the biggest names in racing and has become a fan-favorite destination for its fast-paced and adrenaline-pumping races.

Under new ownership for the first time in over 20 years, MS Properties and Matt & Beth Cogley have been working hard to get Millstream Speedway ready to welcome dirt racing back to the Findlay/Hancock County area.

“It’s been a real labor of love, and we have been so blessed with the many volunteers who have come out to help us get the facility back in shape!” said Beth Cogley.

After an eight-year hiatus, the speedway will host three special events that are sure to thrill fans and racers alike.

The racing will begin with Ohio Sprint Speedweek Night 8, brought to you by Ohio Logistics on Friday, June 14, 2024. That night will feature the FAST on Dirt winged 410 sprint cars and the USAC Midwest Thunder Midgets. Gates will open at 4 and racing will start at 7 pm. Tickets are on sale at MyRacePass.com.

Next the Great Lakes Sprint Series will invade on Sunday, August 25, 2024 with the Great Lakes Super Sprints (360 cu in winged sprint cars), the Great Lakes Traditional Sprints (the original wingless sprint cars), and the Great Lakes Lightning Sprints (1,000 cc sprint cars).

Garner Trucking proudly sponsors the closing night of the Cogley’s inaugural season on Sunday, October 6, 2024 with the Great Lakes Super Sprints, Stocks vs. Trucks, and Late Models.

Millstream Speedway is located at 7805 Township Road 95, a little northwest of Findlay.

You can follow the progress on their Facebook page or email [email protected] for more information.