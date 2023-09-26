Millstream Speedway Has New Owners

Millstream Speedway has been sold but how soon racing could return to the track remains unclear.

The dirt track located on Township Road 95 a little northwest of Findlay has been purchased by Matt and Beth Cogley, which they confirmed in a post on Facebook.

“First, we want to thank Greg and Mary Beth Roe for trusting us with this jewel! Secondly, we want to thank all of you who have posted your hopes for this track over the last few days. It’s great to know that we have a strong base of interest out there!”

Matt has been a Lightning Sprint racer for five years and their son Alex also raced for three years and spent time traveling with a professional spring car team.

“We may not have been a racing family for as long as some of you have, but we know the history behind Millstream and our main goal is to honor that history – and to continue to improve upon it.”

The couple said they don’t want to make promises they can’t keep, so at this point they’re making no promises about seasons or schedules.

“We have a lot of work to do on the facility before it is ready to host an event. We are calling on all of you who have expressed an interest in getting it going again to get in contact with us and get involved so that we can get her back up and running as soon as possible. We’re going to need all the help we can get!”