Miracle League Of Findlay Receives Donation

The Miracle League of Findlay was presented with a $4,300 check from the 11th annual WKXA / 106.3 The Fox Charity Golf Scramble presented by Ohio Logistics.

Jerry Boyd, treasurer of the Board of the Miracle League, says they’ll use the money to send some of their players and families to the National All-Star games that are coming up.

“This year we’re sending three All-Stars to the national Miracle League All-Star event that’s being held in West Palm Beach, Florida.”

The Miracle League of Findlay provides opportunities for children and adults with special needs to play baseball, regardless of their abilities.

They held a grand reopening in 2022 after installing some new features. Get more on that by clicking here.

In the picture above are Eric “The Big Kahuna” Siewert of 106.3 The Fox, Jerry Boyd, Tim Babcock, and Rex Howard of 100.5 WKXA.