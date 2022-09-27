Miracle League Of Findlay Receives Donation

The Miracle League of Findlay was presented with a $4,000 check from the 10th annual WKXA / 106.3 The Fox Charity Golf Scramble presented by Ohio Logistics.

Brad Koller, president of the Board of the Miracle League, says they’ll use the money to send their players to the National All-Star games that will be coming up in the future.

“We hosted one in 2018, and for the last four years we’ve been sending players to other cities and we cover their cost to attend.”

The Miracle League of Findlay provides opportunities for children and adults with special needs to play baseball, regardless of their abilities.

They held a grand reopening earlier this year after installing some new features. Get more on that by clicking here.

In the picture above are Eric “The Big Kahuna” Siewert of 106.3 The Fox, Mike Holman, Jerry Boyd, Brad Koller, Rob Martin, Eric Smith, Lisa Mansfield, Tim Babcock and Rex Howard of 100.5 WKXA.

Video of the check presentation is below.