Miracle Park Of Findlay Holds Grand Reopening Celebration

The Miracle Park of Findlay held its grand reopening on Saturday.

We spoke with Jared Rinker, who is on the board of the Miracle League, near the new zipline after he and his daughter had some fun racing each other.

Rinker says the community has been very supportive of the Miracle League.

“There’s a lot of good people, a lot of big hearts, and I know personally myself and my family are very thankful to this community.”

A few of the new upgrades include shade structures over our home plate bleachers, a shaded bleacher section in center field to watch the games, and new Zipline playground equipment.

The Miracle Field of Findlay is a custom baseball field with a cushioned, rubberized surface that allows players with disabilities to experience the game.

See video from the grand reopening below, and get more on the Miracle League by clicking here.