Miracle Park To See Additions And Improvements In Coming Years

(From the City of Findlay)

The City of Findlay along with its ongoing partnership with the Miracle League of Findlay, is delighted to announce that they have been awarded $250,000 of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding for park improvements at Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) Miracle Park.

Grant funding will allow for the purchase and installation of accessible equipment stations around the Miracle Park complex to support exercise and rehabilitation for adults with disability, and will also be ideal for seniors with limited mobility.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) administers the CDBG program to provide annual grants on a formula basis to states, cities, and counties to fund community development activities with the stated goal of building stronger and more resilient communities.

This project is part of the Miracle League’s larger initiative to create a state-of-art Fitness Park, which will not only encourage regular exercise but also foster community engagement by providing space where individuals of all ages can come together to pursue a healthy lifestyle.

The BVHS Miracle Park is part of Findlay’s Flag City Sports Complex located at 3430 North Main Street.

The new equipment stations will be installed around the existing facility grounds during the 2025-26 calendar years.

Additional funding for the Fitness Park is being provided by Miracle League and private donations.

If you are interested in supporting this project, please check out the miracleleagueoffindlay.com website, or findlayohio.gov/recreation for more information.