Missing Child Located By Ohio State Highway Patrol

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol were able to locate a missing child and get her returned home safely.

On Tuesday night, the Highway Patrol received a ‘be on the lookout’ (BOLO) for a car transporting an endangered child from Marysville, Michigan.

At approximately 8:45 p.m., troopers from the Wapakoneta Post located the car and pulled it over in Auglaize County. (video below)

The suspect was taken into custody and the child was safely recovered and returned home.

The Marysville, Michigan Police Department is investigating.