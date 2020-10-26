Missing Kenton Boy’s Body Found In River

It was a sad conclusion to the search for a missing boy in Kenton.

The city says 4-year-old Quinton Ellcessor’s body was found in the Scioto River on Monday afternoon, about two miles east of where he was last seen walking on Thursday afternoon.

A K9 team with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources located the boy, who was autistic.

The city says the investigation will continue, pending an autopsy.

The City of Kenton is thanking the community for the outpouring of support during this difficult time and local, state and federal agencies for their assistance.

(picture provided by the City of Kenton)