Missing Man Found Dead In Yard In Carey

(From the Carey Police Department)

The Carey Police Department has been investigating a report of a missing person.

Phillip Joseph Evans was reported missing from 314 Cherry Blossom Lane, Carey, on February 3, 2024 at 1:49 AM.

Officers and Deputies from the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office searched multiple areas in and around Carey.

On February 6, 2024 Officers from the Carey Police Department responded to 114 Oakwood Place.

Officers were checking the property and located a deceased male in the yard.

An Agent with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation Crime Scene Unit responded to process the scene.

The Wyandot County Coroner, Dr. Peter Schuler, responded to the scene.

The body was identified as Phillip Joseph Evans.

An autopsy is to take place at the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is continuing.

Release completed by: Chief Ryan Doe, Carey Police Department