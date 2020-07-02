Missing Man Last Seen In Findlay

The Findlay Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Blake Evan Olney has been missing since 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 28th and was last seen in the 300 block of North Main Street in Findlay, near Brew U.

Olney is 21-years-old and stands about five feet eleven and weighs about 130 pounds.

He has medium length brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Findlay police at 419-424-7150.