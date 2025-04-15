Missing Person With Dementia Located

Several first responders and volunteers teamed up to locate a man with dementia who left his home on Road 22-K in Putnam County on Monday night.

A family member contacted a sergeant on patrol and said they could not find their 73-year-old family member and that they had not been seen for an extended period of time.

Various agencies began searching for the missing man, along with drone units and a K-9 unit.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says the man was located at 9:13 Monday night near the Auglaize River stuck in the mud, awake and alert.

The man was pulled from the mud and carried to EMS to be evaluated and suffered only a minor injury.