Missing Putnam County Boy’s Body Found In River

It was a sad end to the search for a missing boy in southwest Putnam County.

The sheriff’s office says the body of 5-year-old Isaac Schroeder was found in the Auglaize River near Fort Jennings on Thursday, the day after he went missing.

Hundreds of volunteers had been searching for Isaac, who was autistic.

The sheriff’s office says a volunteer rescue worker located Isaac’s body within a log jam along the river bank at 5:07 p.m. Thursday about 3/4 of a mile downstream from his residence.

The sheriff’s office extends its sympathies to the Schroeder family and also thanks the hundreds of volunteers who helped in the search.