Missing Suspect in Stolen SUV Forces Cory-Rawson Schools into Soft Lockdown

Cory-Rawson Schools were placed on a soft lockdown this afternoon at 1:22 p.m. out of an abundance of caution from a police situation within the area. Students were required to remain indoors. They have since been taken off the lockdown and school is on a regular dismissal.

According to Deputy Brooks of the Hancock County Sheriff’s office, an area resident of Cory-Rawson Schools reported someone walking in the area west of the school this afternoon. Deputies responded to the area and did not see anyone or any suspicious activity.

This response was due to an incident which occurred Thursday evening.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Post 87 in Bowling Green released the following statement:

Yesterday, September 21, the Bowling Green Post was notified of a stolen Dodge Durango driving southbound on Interstate 75 in Toledo.

Troopers from the Bowling Green Post located the Durango driving southbound on I-75 near Bowling Green at approximately 8:39 p.m. A few minutes later, troopers initiated a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled and a pursuit ensued. Troopers from the Findlay Post successfully deployed stop sticks, but troopers lost sight of the vehicle as it drove southbound at a high rate of speed on I-75. The vehicle was located in the rest area south of Findlay just before 9 p.m., where officers established a perimeter after it was reported that the suspect ran into the woods. A plane from the Patrol’s Aviation Section responded to the scene to assist. Officers concluded the search for the suspect just before 10 p.m. after checking the area and responding to possible sightings of the suspect.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted during the incident by the Findlay Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information regarding the identity of the driver is asked to call the Bowling Green Post at (419) 352-2481.