Missing Toledo Boy’s Body Found In Pool

The search for a missing boy in Toledo is now a death investigation.

Police say they found a body believed to be that of three-year-old Braylen Noble on Wednesday in the swimming pool at Hunter’s Ridge apartments where he lived with his mother.

Braylen was first reported missing on Friday, and authorities say they had searched the pool area where his body was found numerous times since then.

The official identification will be made by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office which will also perform an autopsy to determine the boy’s cause of death.