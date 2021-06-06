MLK Parkway Closing To Raise Intersections And Roadway

Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in Findlay will be closed into October to allow for a project to raise two intersections and a portion of roadway so they don’t flood.

The project would ensure that when we get the next really bad flood, emergency vehicles will still be able to utilize the roadway.

The Findlay Engineering Department says the road closure will begin on Monday and last for approximately 120 days.

City Engineer Jeremy Kalb says the first part of the project will be raising the roadway from the MLK bridge to Blanchard Street, including the Clinton Court intersection, and building a new super- elevation turn that will tie in to Blanchard Street.

For about the first month of the project the intersection of East Main Cross and East Street will be passable.

But that intersection will close at around the 4th of July as they start to work on raising that intersection.

Detours will be posted.