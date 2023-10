Chopin Hall’s Mobile Food Pantry will be holding a food distribution on Saturday, October 21st.

It will be held at 300 Davis Street at the University of Findlay beginning at 8:30 and going until the food is gone.

The mobile food pantry is sponsored by the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation and the food is from the West Ohio Food Bank in Lima.

Mobile food pantry events provide food boxes to around 200 families.

Get more details by clicking here.