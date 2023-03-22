Mobile Health Clinic Available During Food Pantry Event

Hancock Public Health says their Mobile Health Clinic will be stopping by an upcoming mobile food pantry event.

CHOPIN Hall will be holding a Mobile Food Pantry at West Independence Church in Fostoria on Saturday, March 25th, sponsored by the Community Foundation.

During the event, the health department’s Mobile Health Clinic will be offering free wellness screenings and health education.

The event goes from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 25th at West Independence Church at 22876 State Route 224 in Fostoria.

