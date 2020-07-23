Moderate Drought Conditions In Hancock County

The National Weather Service says Moderate Drought conditions have reached parts of northwest Ohio.

Hancock County and Seneca County are under Moderate Drought conditions as well as most of Hardin County and most of Wood County.

Ed Lentz, with OSU Extension Hancock County, says if drought conditions persist it could affect crop yields.

He says, while some areas of the county have received some rain over the last few days, we need to start seeing more consistent rain over wider areas of the county.