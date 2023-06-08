Moderate Drought Conditions In Much Of Ohio
The lack of rainfall is causing drought conditions in Ohio.
The National Weather Service says much of Ohio is in moderate drought.
Forecasters say stream flows are diminished across the area along with soil moisture content.
The National Weather Service says conditions will worsen over the next few days as the next chance of rain isn’t until Sunday into Monday.
