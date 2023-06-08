Local News Powered by VisitFindlay.com WFIN Top Story 

Moderate Drought Conditions In Much Of Ohio

The lack of rainfall is causing drought conditions in Ohio.

The National Weather Service says much of Ohio is in moderate drought.

Forecasters say stream flows are diminished across the area along with soil moisture content.

The National Weather Service says conditions will worsen over the next few days as the next chance of rain isn’t until Sunday into Monday.

Click here for the latest forecast.

Click here for the latest map from the U.S. Drought Monitor. 

 