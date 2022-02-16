Moderate Flooding Expected In Findlay

Findlay and Hancock County remain under a Flood Watch that will be in effect from Wednesday night through Thursday and into Friday morning.

1 to 2 inches of rainfall combined with rapid snowmelt is expected to cause some flooding issues.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the NWS was forecasting the Blanchard River in Findlay to rise to around 14 feet by Friday afternoon, which is moderate flood stage.

Flooding is expected to close some roadways, but Mayor Christina Muryn said the city doesn’t expect a significant impact to property.

People are reminded to never attempt to drive through high water.

The city says sandbags are available for self fill at the Parker Building at the corner of West Crawford and South West Street.

The Blanchard River in Ottawa is anticipated to crest at 25.6 feet, which is at the high end of minor flood stage.

Click here for the latest river levels.

In addition to the Flood Watch, a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday night as temperatures plummet.

Mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch.

Winds will be gusting as high as 35 miles per hour.

Precipitation will begin as rain early Thursday afternoon, changing over to freezing rain, sleet, and then snow by late Thursday evening.

A Wind Advisory was also in effect for Wednesday into early Thursday morning.