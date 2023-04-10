Money Being Donated To Bus Driver Who Resigned

(ONN) – In northeast Ohio, money continues to pour in for a bus driver from Amherst who resigned after a video (below) of her chastising kids on her bus went viral.

A GoFundMe account has raised more than $100,000 for Jackie Miller.

Video surfaced of Miller losing her cool on her bus and part of Miller’s rant is now selling shirts off the shelves, made and sold by ‘Mistakes on the Lake‘ apparel company in Vermilion.

Shop owner Jacqui Adkins says she was swamped with more than 1,300 orders.

“People all over the country are supporting her and buying t-shirts.”

Jacqui said she would be donating $5 of each sale to the bus driver.

Jackie Miller has said that she is sorry for her outburst but that she won’t take it back.

She said a student had intentionally sprayed perfume on the bus, which had happened before and caused her to have an asthma attack.

Miller says she wants to return to driving a bus, but to do so for people with disabilities, which she says she has done in the past.