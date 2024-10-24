Money Earmarked For Traffic Safety Projects In Several Counties

(ONN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation has earmarked more than $60 million for 19 public safety projects in 14 Ohio counties.

The goal is to reduce crashes by building new roundabouts and installing new cable barriers.

One of the projects is to construct a Restricted Crossing U-Turn (RCUT), in Wyandot County at County Road 4 and remove the medians at County Road 42 and Township Road 103.

These choices were based on studies from the Federal Highway Authority and the University of Dayton which found that roundabouts and cable barriers were the most effective safety choices to significantly reduce accidents.

The projects are in both urban and rural areas and most will be sponsored by ODOT.