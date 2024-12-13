Monument Project Receives Big Donation In Tribute To Woman From Findlay
An individual who wishes to remain anonymous has donated $1 million towards the effort to install a monument to women’s suffrage at the Ohio Statehouse.
The Capitol Square Foundation says the donation was given in tribute to Jo Ann Davidson, the first woman to become Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives.
Davidson, who was from Findlay, died in October.
Learn more about the Ohio Women’s Monument planned for the Ohio Statehouse by clicking here.