More Counties Reach Highest Level On COVID Alert Map
The number of counties at the highest level of Ohio’s COVID-19 alert map has doubled.
The Ohio Department of Health reports that Medina, Portage, Richland, Stark and Summit Counties are the latest to be elevated to level 4 or purple.
A purple designation is based on a number of factors, the most serious of which is the county’s ability to accommodate COVID-19 patients in their hospitals.
Montgomery, Lorain and Lake Counties remain at level 4, while Franklin County is now back to level 3 or red.
Hancock County and most of its neighbors are still on level 3, or the red level.
Wood County has been removed from the level 4 watch list, and is still red.
All but eight of Ohio’s 88 counties are now at red or purple.
All of Ohio’s counties are considered to have a high incidence of cases.
Click here to check out the map.
Here is a comparison between last week and this week.
More information: https://t.co/58Cg4HJ1uM pic.twitter.com/FvsWGdZudY
— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) December 3, 2020