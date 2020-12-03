More Counties Reach Highest Level On COVID Alert Map

The number of counties at the highest level of Ohio’s COVID-19 alert map has doubled.

The Ohio Department of Health reports that Medina, Portage, Richland, Stark and Summit Counties are the latest to be elevated to level 4 or purple.

A purple designation is based on a number of factors, the most serious of which is the county’s ability to accommodate COVID-19 patients in their hospitals.

Montgomery, Lorain and Lake Counties remain at level 4, while Franklin County is now back to level 3 or red.

Hancock County and most of its neighbors are still on level 3, or the red level.

Wood County has been removed from the level 4 watch list, and is still red.

All but eight of Ohio’s 88 counties are now at red or purple.

All of Ohio’s counties are considered to have a high incidence of cases.

Click here to check out the map.