More COVID Cases, Deaths In Hancock County

Hancock Public Health released the latest COVID-19 data for the county on Monday.

The agency is reporting 391 total active cases which is an increase of 19 from Friday.

Active cases are patients who are currently under quarantine or in isolation.

On Monday, 33 people were hospitalized with the virus in Hancock County, a drop of 11 from Friday.

The Monday data shows five Hancock County residents have died of the virus since Friday, putting the total number of deaths at 57.

Statewide, the total number of deaths eclipsed 7,000 on Monday, and there have been more than 484,000 cases.