More Flood-Damaged Properties Being Torn Down In Findlay

(WFIN) – You’ve probably seen the demolition happening just north of the Blanchard River along Main Street in Findlay the last few days.

Hancock County is tearing down 130 and 136 North Main Street, two properties that have repeatedly been damaged by flooding.

County officials say the area won’t be redeveloped for business or retail since it’s still in the flood zone.

However, a park and bike paths are being considered for the area.

Since the 2007 flood, the county has acquired about 160 flood-prone properties through a combination of sales tax money and federal grants.

See video of the demolition below.