More Northwest Ohio Counties Added To Level 3 Alert

More Ohio counties have been added to the second-highest coronavirus alert level.

A total of 19 Ohio counties are now at a level 3 public health alert (red), up from 12 last Thursday.

Counties newly-added to the level 3 alert are: Lucas and Allen in northwest Ohio, Delaware, Union, Licking and Richland in central Ohio and Scioto County in southern Ohio.

Hancock County is still at the lowest level, while Putnam County is at level 2 and Wood County at level 3.

You can check out the map below or by clicking here.

Counties at a level 3 or 4 alert level have mandatory mask-wearing in public.