More Ohio State Specialty License Plates Available
There are now five specialty Ohio State University license plates to choose from through the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles.
Brutus Buckeye and Script Ohio plates were recently unveiled and join the Block O, university spirit mark, and TBDBITL plates previously available.
Ohio State University is reporting that the specialty plates cost $35, and $25 goes to university scholarship funds.
There are now 5 @OhioState specialty license plates to choose from at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles with the recent addition of Script Ohio & @Brutus_Buckeye to the Block O, university spirit mark & @TBDBITL designs. https://t.co/I8lmxPw1Bb
— Ohio State News (@OhioStateNews) October 18, 2023