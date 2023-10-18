Local News Powered by VisitFindlay.com WFIN Top Story 

More Ohio State Specialty License Plates Available

Local News

There are now five specialty Ohio State University license plates to choose from through the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

Brutus Buckeye and Script Ohio plates were recently unveiled and join the Block O, university spirit mark, and TBDBITL plates previously available.

Ohio State University is reporting that the specialty plates cost $35, and $25 goes to university scholarship funds.

 