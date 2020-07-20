More Stores Requiring Customers To Wear A Face Mask

More and more stores are requiring their customers to wear a face mask.

Beginning on Monday, Walmart and Meijer stores started requiring people to wear a face covering.

And on Wednesday, a mask mandate will go into effect at Kroger stores.

The stores say people with a legitimate medical condition preventing them from wearing a mask are exempt from the policy.

Customers we spoke with outside the Findlay Meijer and Walmart stores were split on wearing face masks.

Some said they are all for it and have been wearing one for a while, while others don’t think they should have to wear one in public.

People in Ohio counties at a level 3 or 4 health alert related to COVID-19 are required to wear a mask in public.

Hancock County is a level 1. Putnam County is at level 2 and Wood County is at a level 3.