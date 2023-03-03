More Than $1.4 Million In Grants Awarded By Community Foundation

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation Board of Trustees approved grants totaling $1,428,531 at the February board meeting. The total includes 11 responsive grants, three president’s discretionary grants and 163 donor-advised fund grants.

“The Foundation is proud to partner with donors to make this $1.4 million available for so many nonprofit organizations in the community,” said Brian Treece, President & CEO of the Foundation.

“Many of these grants address critical needs like housing, safety, transportation and workforce, all of which are priority areas in Hancock County. As we strive to improve the quality of life for all in the community, listening to and responding to community needs continues to be a priority.”

Among the grants awarded; The Family Center was awarded $265,814 for payment on the building loan, Findlay Hope House was awarded $24,500 to support an increase in housing needs and costs for clients and shelter residents and the West Ohio Food Bank awarded $13,420 to pilot food pantries in two local schools.

Click here for the full list and for more information about the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation.