More Than 1 Million Have Entered Vaccine Sweepstakes
Governor DeWine says so far more than 1 million people have entered Ohio’s vaccine lottery.
Vax-a-Million will give five Ohioans $1 million each and college scholarships to entrants under 18-years-old.
DeWine says data shows vaccine rates are growing since the program was put into place.
Anyone who wants to sign up can go to ohiovaxamillion.com or call 833-4-ASK-ODH.
The first drawing will be on Wednesday, May 26th.
Ohio’s vaccination dashboard shows that more than 5 million Ohioans have been vaccinated against COVID, which is around 43 percent of the population.
Since announcing #OhioVaxAMillion, @OHDeptofHealth has collected around 1 million entries and preliminary data shows that vaccination rates continue to grow! Vaccinated Ohioans can enter to win at https://t.co/Svppf9cYKe or 833-4-ASK-ODH. #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/DPL2lPhHVn
— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 20, 2021