More Than 1 Million Have Entered Vaccine Sweepstakes

Governor DeWine says so far more than 1 million people have entered Ohio’s vaccine lottery.

Vax-a-Million will give five Ohioans $1 million each and college scholarships to entrants under 18-years-old.

DeWine says data shows vaccine rates are growing since the program was put into place.

Anyone who wants to sign up can go to ohiovaxamillion.com or call 833-4-ASK-ODH.

The first drawing will be on Wednesday, May 26th.

Ohio’s vaccination dashboard shows that more than 5 million Ohioans have been vaccinated against COVID, which is around 43 percent of the population.