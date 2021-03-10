More Than 10 Percent Of Ohioans Fully Vaccinated

Governor DeWine said, as of Wednesday, more than ten percent of Ohioans have completed their COVID vaccinations.

“Having more Ohioans fully vaccinated will help Ohio on our road back. In time, as vaccine becomes widely available, all Ohioans who choose to be vaccinated will be able to receive COVID-19 vaccines,” the governor said.

The state’s COVID vaccination dashboard shows that more than 2 million Ohioans have started the vaccination process.

In Hancock County, around 13,000 people have started the process, which is about 17 percent of the county’s population.

Two COVID vaccine clinics are scheduled for Findlay this week.

A large clinic will be held on Saturday, March 13th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the University of Findlay’s Koehler Center.

More than 2,000 doses of the vaccine will be available to the community.

The clinic will be open to people 50 years of age and older, along with individuals with medical conditions and occupations outlined by the State of Ohios Phase 1B and 1C vaccination program.

Also, Hancock Public Health will be holding a 500+ dose clinic in partnership with 50 North on Thursday, March 11th at 50 North.

People should call Hancock Public Health at 419-424-7105 and select option 1 for COVID-19 vaccine information and scheduling.