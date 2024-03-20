Moreno Secures GOP Nomination In Ohio U.S. Senate Race

Ohio voters on Tuesday made their choice in the U.S Senate Republican Primary between Matt Dolan, Frank LaRose, and Bernie Moreno.

The Associated Press has called the race for Moreno and the unofficial results from the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office show Moreno with a healthy lead.

Moreno will now face Democrat Sherrod Brown in the fall.

This was Moreno when he visited the WFIN Studios during the campaign.

