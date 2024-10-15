(ONN) – Ad spending for Ohio’s US Senate race is now over $400 million.

That includes money spent during the primary.

This is now the most expensive senate race in the country so far.

That’s according to data from “Ad Impact” which tracks campaign spending on advertising.

For just the November election, data shows Republicans have outspent Democrats by nearly $29 million in the race between Senator Sherrod Brown and Bernie Moreno.

Both parties have an additional $68 million in ad spots reserved between now and Election Day on November 5.