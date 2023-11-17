Mother Charged After Son Accidentally Fires Gun In Store

(ONN) – A mother is facing charges after a gun was fired inside a store in south central Ohio.

Police say a two-year-old accidentally shot a gun inside a Pike County Walmart.

Waverly police say a woman and her two-year-old son were inside the store when the boy took her gun from her purse, causing it to go off.

The bullet hit the ceiling and the boy hit himself in the forehead with the magazine, causing a minor injury.

The mother was taken into custody and charged with endangering children.