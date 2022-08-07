Motorcycle Operator Seriously Injured In Crash
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says a man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in the southwest portion of the county.
The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to investigate a report of a single-vehicle crash on Road 25P, just outside Ottoville, at around 2:45 Saturday morning.
Deputies found Jasper Fout, of Ottoville, alongside the roadway next to a motorcycle.
He was taken to St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima by Ottoville EMS with life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office says alcohol is suspected to have been a factor in the crash and that Fout was not wearing a helmet.
The crash remains under investigation.