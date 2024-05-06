Motorcycle Safety Advice From The Highway Patrol

The month of May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says they’re seeing more crashes involving motorcycles on Ohio’s roadways as temperatures warm up.

Lt. Nathan Dennis with the Ohio State Highway Patrol wants to make clear that everyone needs to be alert because crashes with motorcycles are likely to cause more injuries.

“Use caution when you approach intersections or are changing lanes, make sure you are really looking for motorcycles this time of year.”

The Highway Patrol is reminding motorcyclists that they need to be properly trained in motorcycle safety, have a motorcycle endorsement, always wear a helmet, and not consume alcohol or drugs when operating a motorcycle.

And they’re asking everyone else on the roadways to always pay attention for motorcycles.

Ohio law requires helmets for riders under 18 and drivers with less than one year of motorcycle experience.

Passengers on motorcycles must also wear a helmet when the driver is required to do so.