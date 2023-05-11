The month of May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says, with temperatures warming up they’re seeing more motorcycles on the roadways which means more opportunities for crashes.

The Highway Patrol wants to make it clear that everyone needs to be alert because crashes with motorcycles are likely to cause more injuries.

The Highway Patrol reminds motorcyclists that they need to be properly trained in motorcycle safety, have a motorcycle endorsement, always wear a helmet, and not consume alcohol or drugs when operating a motorcycle.

And they’re asking everyone else on the roadways to always pay attention for motorcycles.

Sgt. Kinney of the Findlay Post has more safety advice in the audio below.

As Sgt. Kinney mentioned in the audio above, he strongly recommends wearing a helmet, as most of the fatal crashes they see are motorcyclists suffering head injuries who were not wearing a helmet.

Ohio law requires helmets for riders under 18 and drivers with less than one year of motorcycle experience.

Passengers on motorcycles must also wear a helmet when the driver is required to do so.