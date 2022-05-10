The month of May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says, with these warm temperatures, they’re seeing more crashes involving motorcycles on Ohio’s roadways.

The Highway Patrol wants to make it clear that everyone needs to be alert because crashes with motorcycles are likely to cause more injuries.

“Motorcycle safety is not solely the responsibility of motorcyclists – it is very important for motor vehicle drivers to be aware there will be an increase of motorcyclists on the roadways during warm weather months,” said Lt. Crow, commander of the Findlay Post.

Over a five-year stretch, the Highway Patrol saw nearly 19,000 motorcycle-related crashes on Ohio highways.

Lt. Crow wants to remind motorcyclists that they need to be properly trained in motorcycle safety, have a motorcycle endorsement, always wear a helmet, and not consume alcohol or drugs when operating a motorcycle.

And he’s asking everyone else on the roadways to always pay attention for motorcycles.

Ohio law requires helmets for riders under 18 and drivers with less than one year of motorcycle experience.

Passengers on motorcycles must also wear a helmet when the driver is required to do so.

Hancock Public Health and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office recently held a motorcycle safety event at American Powersports in Findlay.