Motorcyclist Arrested After Findlay Pursuit

The Findlay Police Department says a motorcyclist led an officer on a pursuit when the officer attempted to pull him over for a speeding violation.

The officer attempted to stop the Harley Davidson in the 2300 block of South Main Street at around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the driver, Joshua Miller, 26, refused to stop and led the officer on a high-speed pursuit south on Main Street to the edge of the city.

The pursuit, which reached 100 miles per hour at times, continued south on State Route 68 and then west on County Road 40 where Miller stopped.

Miller was placed under arrest for failure to comply/fleeing as well as OVI.

He was also issued a citation for speeding and operating with license plates from another vehicle.