Motorcyclist Flown From Scene Of Hancock County Crash

A motorcyclist had to be flown from the scene of a crash on U.S. 30 in southern Hancock County.

The crash happened at 12:43 Thursday afternoon on U.S. 30 at Township Road 68.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says Eric Martin, 48, of Lima, was traveling east when he crashed into the back of a car that had slowed to make a right turn onto Township Road 68.

Martin was thrown from his Harley Davidson and suffered incapacitating injuries.

The driver of the car, Laura Blodgett, 38, of Lima, was not injured.

A Life Flight helicopter landed on U.S. 30 to get Martin on board and then transported him to St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo.

The sheriff’s office says the crash remains under investigation.