Motorcyclist Flown To Hospital After Crashing In Findlay

A man was flown to a hospital by a medical helicopter after crashing his motorcycle in Findlay.

The crash happened at the intersection of Western Avenue and Washington Street at 5:42 p.m. Wednesday.

The Findlay Police Department says Daniel C. Sheldon, 39, of Bluffton, was driving north on Western Avenue recklessly and at a high rate of speed when he crashed into the back of a car that had just turned north onto Western Avenue from Washington Street.

Sheldon was thrown from the bike and struck a parked vehicle before coming to rest on the side of the road.

He was taken to a hospital by Mercy Health Life Flight.

A passenger in the car was transported to a hospital by private vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.