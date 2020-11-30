Motorcyclist Injured In Crash With Deer

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says a motorcyclist was injured when he struck a deer.

The crash happened Sunday night in Union Township on County Road 54, south of Township Road 79.

The sheriff’s office says Anthony Culver, 30, of Rawson, was driving his Harley north on County Road 54 when he hit a deer that was in the roadway.

Culver was thrown from the bike and came to rest alongside the road.

He was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital.

The sheriff’s office says Culver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.