Motorcyclist Injured In Findlay Crash

A motorcyclist was injured when he was rear-ended by a car in Findlay.

The crash happened at around 4:15 Wednesday afternoon in the 2100 block of Broad Avenue near Melrose Avenue.

The Findlay Police Department says Treg Wells, 30, of Findlay, was driving his motorcycle north on Broad Avenue in the curb lane when he was struck from behind by a car being driven by Harry Allison, 24, of Bloomdale.

The impact threw Wells from his motorcycle and into the street and left his motorcycle embedded in the front of the car.

He was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Wells was cited for not having a motorcycle license.

The driver of the car, Allison, was cited for an assured clear distance violation/distracted driving.