Motorcyclist Injured In Findlay Crash

The Findlay Police Department says a motorcyclist was injured in a crash that occurred when a car pulled out in front of him.

It happened at North Main Street and Laquineo Street around 4 o’clock Thursday afternoon.

Police said Jacob Heller, of McComb, was driving his Harley Davidson northbound on North Main Street when a Toyota Corolla being driven by Alexander McKee, of Findlay, pulled out from Laquineo Street onto North Main Street and struck Heller.

Police said the injuries Heller sustained were serious, but not life-threatening.

He was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of the injuries.

Police said McKee was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.