Motorcyclist Injured In Findlay Crash

A motorcyclist was injured when he lost control of his bike and crashed in Findlay.

It happened around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon in the 700 block of Howard Street, a little east of Broad Avenue.

Police say Dylan Ward, 31, of Findlay, was driving west on Howard Street on his 2023 Suzuki motorcycle when he went off the north side of the road and struck a tree in the front yard of a house.

He was thrown from the motorcycle and struck 744 Howard Street.

The motorcycle sustained heavy damage as you can see in the video below.

Ward was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.

He was issued a citation for operating without reasonable control.